✕ Close Biden told Netanyahu ‘urgent ceasefire essential’, says Blinken

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israel has agreed to reopen two border crossings into Gaza to increase the flow of humanitarian aid as pressure mounts on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak over arms sales to the country.

The announcement was made just hours after a warning from US president Joe Biden that future US support for Israel would be determined by its efforts to protect civilians and aid workers.

A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Friday said that the Erez crossing in northern Gaza will be opened for the first time since the conflict began on 7 October and Ashdod Port will be opened to allow aid shipments.

The reopening of border crossings comes as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure - including from within his own party - to suspend arms to Israel.

Meanwhile, former foreign secretary Alan Duncan is being investigated by Tory chiefs after he said pro-Israel “extremists” in the party should be kicked out because they refused to support international law.

Sir Alan said ex-cabinet minister Eric Pickles and Tory peer Stuart Polak, both members of the powerful Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) organisation, should both be thrown out of the party.