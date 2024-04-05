Israel to reopen Gaza border crossings after Biden warning as pressure mounts on Sunak over arms sales - live
Biden and Netanyahu spoke on Thursday for first time since deaths of aid workers as Israel says it will to release investigation
Israel has agreed to reopen two border crossings into Gaza to increase the flow of humanitarian aid as pressure mounts on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak over arms sales to the country.
The announcement was made just hours after a warning from US president Joe Biden that future US support for Israel would be determined by its efforts to protect civilians and aid workers.
A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Friday said that the Erez crossing in northern Gaza will be opened for the first time since the conflict began on 7 October and Ashdod Port will be opened to allow aid shipments.
The reopening of border crossings comes as UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure - including from within his own party - to suspend arms to Israel.
Meanwhile, former foreign secretary Alan Duncan is being investigated by Tory chiefs after he said pro-Israel “extremists” in the party should be kicked out because they refused to support international law.
Sir Alan said ex-cabinet minister Eric Pickles and Tory peer Stuart Polak, both members of the powerful Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) organisation, should both be thrown out of the party.
Three British aid workers killed by Israeli strike in Gaza named as Sunak demands investigation from Netanyahu
In case you missed it...
Three British citizens killed in an Israeli airstrike on an aid mission travelling through Gaza have been named as Rishi Sunak demanded a “thorough and transparent investigation” from Israel.
James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby were among seven aid workers employed by charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) who died in the attack on the three-vehicle convoy on Monday.
On Tuesday evening, Mr Sunak telephoned Benjamin Netanyahu to say that “far too many aid workers and ordinary civilians have lost their lives in Gaza” and that the situation there is “increasingly intolerable”.
The White House said it was also “outraged” by the incident, which killed workers and volunteers WCK, a charity that was supplying food to starving Palestinians.
Bel Trew and Alastair Jamieson report.
All seven aid workers killed by Israeli strike in Gaza named
British citizens James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby were among the seven aid workers killed by an Israeli strike on Monday
UK has ‘no choice’ but to suspend arms sales to Israel, Tory MP says
Alicia Kearns MP said the UK has “no choice” but to suspend arms sales to Israel.
Speaking to BBC Radio today, the Chair of Foreign Affairs and Select Committee, said: “I believe we have no choice but to suspend arm sales to Israel, and it’s important the public understands this isn’t a political decision.
“UK arms export licenses require a recipient to comply with international humanitarian law, and that’s why emergency handbrakes exist in a change of circumstances.”
UN rights body adopts resolution on Israel accountability for possible war crimes
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday adopted a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.
Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 13 abstained and six voted against the resolution.
How AI is fueling Israel’s target list
In the weeks immediately after Hamas’s 7 October surprise attack on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces allegedly intentionally targeted civilian homes and allegedly used an AI-based programme called Lavender to generate targets for assassination, generating scores of bombings based on decisions made with scant human review.
At one point, the system used mass surveillance in Gaza to generate a list of 37,000 bombing targets, including numerous low-level alleged Hamas operatives who wouldn’t typically be the targets of bombing operations, according to a report.
The allegations, uncovered by +972 Magazine and Local Call, are based on interviews with six Israeli intelligence officers who served during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza and were involved in the use of AI to investigate targets.
One officer said his role in the system was as a mere “rubber stamp” on Lavender’s targeting decisions, spending only a few seconds personally reviewing the system’s recommendations.
More details in our full story.
Israel reportedly used ‘Lavender’ AI system to ID thousands of targets in Gaza war
Israel used system to drastically expand targeting of low-level militants, IDF officers claim
The article that triggered Tory civil war over Israel
An outspoken attack on Israel by former Tory foreign minister Alan Duncan first reported in The Independent has now led to the prospect of him being expelled from the party.
Writing for this newspaper, Sir Alan said: “Challenging the right of Israel to exist, or failing to condemn antisemitism and the atrocity of 7 October, are all inexcusable – but the noise around any of these issues should not be allowed to disguise the appalling conduct of Israel itself.
“In all the months before Hamas slaughtered hundreds of innocent Israelis, there was hardly a squeak of condemnation from world leaders about the growing extremism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, both within and outside Israel.
His judicial reforms were an attack on freedom and justice within his own country, while ever more violent settler activity against Palestinians in the West Bank accelerated under the watchful and supportive gaze of the Israeli Defence Forces.”
Read the full article here:
Sir Alan Duncan: How can we still call Israel an ally?
The inexcusable deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza will prove to be a tipping point in the collapsing reputation of Israel, says Alan Duncan. As the deputy foreign secretary who oversaw the process of weapons licensing from the UK, I now believe selling arms to the Netanyahu government can no longer be justified
Israel approves opening of two humanitarian routes into Gaza after call with Biden
Israel has agreed to reopen two border crossings into Gaza after the cabinet approved a series of “immediate steps” amid pressure over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Strip.
The Erez crossing in northern Gaza will be opened for the first time since the conflict began on 7 October and Ashdod Port will be opened to allow aid shipments, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.
“This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.
Israel approves opening of two humanitarian routes into Gaza after call with Biden
Israel receives ultimatum to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as made-made famine looms
Are Jill and Joe Biden clashing over Gaza war?
First Lady Dr Jill Biden is reportedly one of the strongest voices calling for the end of civilian deaths in Gaza in the White House and has been urging her husband, President Joe Biden, to help cease the violence.
Earlier this week, Mr Biden met with Muslim community members – something the first lady allegedly said she disapproved of because of Mr Biden’s support of Israel in the conflict with Hamas, according to a New York Times report.
One meeting attendee, Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, said that Mr Biden recounted that Dr Biden had been urging him to, “stop it, stop it now”.
The first lady’s plea comes as human rights organisations warn world leaders that innocent Palestinians are facing threats of starvation and disease with little access to humanitarian aid. Just this week, seven World Central Kitchen workers who were delivering food to civilians in Gaza were killed by an Israeli airstrike.
Ariana Baio reports.
Jill Biden privately pleads with Joe to stop Gaza’s suffering, report says
As the war in Gaza continues, growing numbers of Democrats have called on President Biden to do more to increase humanitarian aid and end the violence
Calls grow for Rishi Sunak to stop UK arms trade to Israel NOW
Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure – including from within his own party – to immediately suspend arms sales to Israel amid a growing chorus of opposition to the number of civilians killed in its war on Hamas.
The prime minister faces calls from Tory grandees, hundreds of lawyers, dozens of MPs and peers from across the political spectrum, as well as top military commanders to halt arms exports to the nation.
Mr Sunak has also been urged to exert Britain’s influence on Israel to force a change of approach in how Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducts the invasion.
Bel Trew and Archie Mitchell report
Calls grow for Rishi Sunak to stop UK arms trade to Israel NOW
Tory grandees, lawyers, MPs, peers, and top military commanders from across the political spectrum join calls to halt arms exports to Israel
Alan Duncan faces expulsion from Tory party for attacking ‘pro Israel extremist’ Conservatives
Former foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan is being investigated by Tory chiefs after he said pro-Israel “extremists” in the party should be kicked out because they refused to support international law.
Sir Alan said ex-cabinet minister Eric Pickles and Tory peer Stuart Polak, both members of the powerful Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) organisation, should both be thrown out of the party.
The CFI was being used to ‘exercise the interests of another country’ by lobbying for Israel, he said.
He also branded Michael Gove, Oliver Dowden, Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel “extremists” for failing to denounce unlawful Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.
Archie Mitchell reports
Alan Duncan faces expulsion from party for attacking ‘pro-Israel extremist’ Tories
Tories announce investigation into Sir Alan Duncan 24 hours after he spoke out on Gaza in the Independent - after Independent highlighted concerns over influence of Conservative friends of Israel group
NSC responds to steps announced by Israel to increase aid flow to Gaza
The National Security Council has responded to the steps announced by Israel to increase aid flow to Gaza.
Read the statement in full:
We welcome the steps announced by the Israeli government tonight at the President’s request following his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu.
These steps, including a commitment to open the Ashdod port for the direct delivery of assistance into Gaza, to open the Erez crossing for a new route for assistance to reach north Gaza, and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly into Gaza, must now be fully and rapidly implemented.
As the President said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers.
We are prepared to work in full coordination with the Government of Israel, the Governments of Jordan and Egypt, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations, to ensure that these important steps are implemented and result in a significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in dire need throughout Gaza over the coming days and weeks.
