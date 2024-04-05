UK has no choice but to suspend arms sales to Israel, says top Tory MP

The UK has no choice but to suspend arms sales to Israel, a top ToryMP has said.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee spoke amid concerns about how Israel may be using British-made weapons in attacks.

Ms Kearns told Radio 4 Today programme on Friday (5 April): “It’s important the public understands this isn’t a political decision as some seem to want to present it as.”

Saifeddin Issam Ayab Abutaha, 25, of Palestine; Lalzawmi Frankcom, 43, of Australia; Damian Soból, 35, of Poland; Jacob Flickinger, 33, a US-Canadian dual citizen; along with UK citizens John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died after the IDF struck their three-car convoy on Monday (1 April).