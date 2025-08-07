Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Gaza latest: Netanyahu says he wants Israel to take control of entire enclave as Cabinet meeting begins

Israeli leader suggests he would pass responsibility for governing the Strip onto Arab forces

Bryony Gooch
Thursday 07 August 2025 17:29 BST
Gaza from above: Chilling footage shows devastation of enclave

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he wants Israel to take control of the entire Gaza Strip in a significant expansion of the war effort.

In an interview with FOX News, the Israeli Prime Minister said that he would pass responsibility for governing the enclave to Arab forces, without providing further details.

“We don't want to govern it. We don't want to be there as a governing body,” he added.

Any move to fully occupy Gaza is likely to trigger fierce opposition internationally and from many in Israel, including the families of hostages held by Hamas.

His comments came as he prepared to meet with the Israeli Security Cabinet on Thursday evening to discuss a possible expansion of military operations in the Strip.

An Israeli official told the Associated Press that the Cabinet is expected to hold a lengthy debate and approve an expanded military plan to conquer all or parts of Gaza that are not yet under Israeli control.

'There's nothing left to occupy' says Gaza citizen living in displacement camp

As Netanyahu intends to put forward plans to occupy Gaza to his security cabinet, Palestinians are braced for further misery.

"There is nothing left to occupy," said Maysaa al-Heila, who is living in a displacement camp. "There is no Gaza left."

Israel's 22-month offensive has already killed tens of thousands of people, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and caused severe and widespread hunger.

At least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shootings across southern Gaza on Thursday, according to local hospitals.

Bryony Gooch7 August 2025 17:27

Watch: Netanyahu says Israel will take control of all of Gaza

Netanyahu Says Israel Will Take Control Of All Of Gaza
Bryony Gooch7 August 2025 17:22

UN official warns of 'catastrophic consequences' of Israel expanding military operations

UN official Miroslav Jenča warned the UN Security Council yesterday against any expansion of Israel’s military operations.

“This would risk catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians and could further endanger the lives of the remaining hostages in Gaza,” he said.

He added that under international law, Gaza “is and must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state”.

Bryony Gooch7 August 2025 17:17

Israel's security cabinet to meet and discuss Gaza occupation

Israel’s security cabinet is set to meet today and discuss a military takeover of Gaza, an idea which has caused controversy across Israel.

The security cabinet session follows a meeting this week with the head of the military, which Israeli officials have described as tense, saying the military chief had pushed back on expanding the campaign.

Opinion polls show that most Israelis want the war to end in a deal that would see the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas-led Palestinian militants.isr

(AP)
Bryony Gooch7 August 2025 17:11

Netanyahu says he wants Israel to take control of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wants Israel to take military control of all of Gaza in a significant expansion of the war effort.

"We intend to," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News when asked if Israel would take over the entire coastal territory.

"We don't want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter.”

But he added: “We don't want to govern it. We don't want to be there as a governing body."

Daniel Keane7 August 2025 16:55

