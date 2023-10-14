Hamas says nine hostages killed due to Israeli airstrikes in last 24 hours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hamas says that nine hostages have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours. The terrorist group said four foreign captives were among those killed.

At least 1,300 people have died and 3,227 have been injured in Israel since the country was attacked last Saturday.

Today, the Gazan health ministry said 324 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours. One-thousand were also wounded.

So far, 2,215 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 8,714 have been wounded. Up to 54 have been killed in the West Bank and 1,100 have been injured, latest figures show.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike killed 70 people in a convoy fleeing northern Gaza for the south, Hamas claimed. Among those killed were women and children, according to the BBC.

Two witnesses reported a strike on fleeing cars near Deir el-Balah, south of the evacuation zone and in the area where Israel told people to flee.

Fayza Hamoudi said she and her family were driving from their home in the north when the strike hit some distance ahead on the road and two vehicles burst into flames. A witness from another car on the road gave a similar account.

“Why should we trust that they’re trying to keep us safe?” Hamoudi said, her voice choking.

Many feared they would not be able to return or would be gradually displaced to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

