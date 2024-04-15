Iran has been good for Benjamin Netanyahu over his long and successful political career. Israel’s prime minister has never been backward in blaming the ayatollahs for a myriad of ills, and bemoaning that the West was not seeing the full danger from Tehran.

Netanyahu had gained political capital from portraying himself as “Mr Security”, protecting his country from Palestinian militants and their Iranian patrons. Now, just as Israel was getting isolated internationally and facing unprecedented levels of censure from allies over its continuing Gaza onslaught, the mass air strike by Iran has handed him a great advantage.

After warnings of drawing back support from a Joe Biden increasingly exasperated with Netanyahu, US support for Israel is now “ironclad”. Another hefty military package for Israel is likely to be passed by Congress with bipartisan support. Warplanes from Britain and France, both countries vocally critical of Israel over Gaza, shot down Iranian drones and missiles alongside the Americans.