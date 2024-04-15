Middle East ‘on the brink’ after Iran’s attack on Israel, says UN security general

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned the Middle East is “on the brink” of a devastating all-out conflict as Israel vowed to “exact a price” against Iran following its missile attack.

The unprecedented attack by Tehran, which it said was in retaliation against a strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month, has raised fears over the Israel-Hamas war spiralling into a wider regional conflagration.

“The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting a real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict,” Secretary-General Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday 14 April.

“Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate.”