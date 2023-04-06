Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iran and Saudi Arabia to open up travel and normalise diplomatic ties in major breakthrough at Beijing talks

China says it supports Middle Eastern countries in upholding their strategic independence

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 06 April 2023 11:26
Comments
<p>Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) walking alongside Saudi foreign afairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing</p>

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) walking alongside Saudi foreign afairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang during a meeting in Beijing

(SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/AFP via Getty)

Saudi Arabia and Iran have reportedly agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals, in a step toward reconciliation after seven years of tension.

The deal was brokered in Beijing, where the foreign ministers of both Middle Eastern nations met with their Chinese counterpart on Thursday.

As part of the deal, the two sides would also study the prospect of resuming flights and facilitating the visa process, Iran's semiofficial news agency ISNA reported.

Longtime rivals Riyadh and Tehran announced a China-brokered agreement in March in an effort to restore relations marred with conflict.

In a joint statement released after talks between Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday, the two sides vowed to continue to work together to improve ties.

Recommended

"The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region," said the statement.

The rapprochement comes as a major diplomatic victory for Beijing as the Arab states perceive the US as slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.

Beijing supports countries in the Middle East in upholding their strategic independence, getting rid of external "interference", and keeping the region's future in their own hands, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said following a meeting with his Iranian and Saudi counterparts.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in