Tensions continued to mount in Iran as protests against the death of Mahsa Amini entered the 42nd day.

Demonstrators attempted to break into government offices in Mahabad yesterday after the death of 35-year-old protester Ismaeil Mauludi, reported Sky News.

According to human rights group Hengaw, at least 3 citizens — identified as Keyvan Darvishi, Mohammad Lotfolahi, and Mohammad Shariati — were killed.

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatened to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death last month in police custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.

Iranians have called for the death of Khamenei and an end to the Islamic Republic during the protests, which have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians on to the streets.