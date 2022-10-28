Iran protests - latest: Iranians attack government buildings as demonstrations enter day 42
Human rights group Hengaw says at least 3 citizens were killed yesterday
Tensions continued to mount in Iran as protests against the death of Mahsa Amini entered the 42nd day.
Demonstrators attempted to break into government offices in Mahabad yesterday after the death of 35-year-old protester Ismaeil Mauludi, reported Sky News.
According to human rights group Hengaw, at least 3 citizens — identified as Keyvan Darvishi, Mohammad Lotfolahi, and Mohammad Shariati — were killed.
Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatened to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death last month in police custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman.
Iranians have called for the death of Khamenei and an end to the Islamic Republic during the protests, which have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians on to the streets.
Shots heard as demonstrations continue
Protests continued today, particularly in the northwestern city of Mahabad, 320 miles from the capital, Tehran.
There, online videos purported to show demonstrators at offices for the city’s governors, with shots heard in the background. Others purported to show a building ablaze.
Iran‘s state-run IRNA news agency said that “rioters” had damaged public property, including breaking the windows of some banks and a tax administration office.
The protests appeared to be sparked by the death of a man from gunshot wounds overnight.
A Kurdish human-rights group posted video it described as the man’s funeral before the demonstrations began.
It later said two others had been killed in demonstrations on Thursday in Mahabad by security forces firing at protesters. Authorities did not immediately acknowledge it.
It also said the sound of gunshots echoed through the city of Baneh, some 50 miles south of Mahabad, amid demonstrations as well.
Iranian ex-president defends right to protest
A former Iranian president has warned that “violence cannot be answered with violence”, as he defended people’s right to demonstrate.
Mohammad Khatami’s name and image have been banned in Iranian media since 2015 over his reformist political views, which call for changing the Islamic Republic from within.
“If (the people) see that the conditions of this life are not provided (by the government), they have the right to criticise and even protest,” Mr Khatami said.
‘This is a revolution’: Protests mark 40 days since death
Tens of thousands of Iranians across the country defied phalanxes of security forces to march and protest against the clerical regime on Wednesday, the religiously potent and politically symbolic 40th day since the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police, writes Borzou Daragahi:
German ambassador summoned over ‘interference'
Iran has summoned Germany’s ambassador, accusing Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs.
“Some European countries, contrary to their international commitments in fighting terrorism, have become sponsors of terrorist groups,” said Iran‘s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, in comments reported by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Killers will be punished, says Khamenei
Iran’s supreme leader has said the killers at a mosque gun attack “will surely be punished”.
In a statement read on state TV, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents.”
Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters whose nearly six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.
Iranian protesters have called for the death of Khamenei.
Islamic State admitted it had killed 15 worshippers. The attack was at Shiraz’s Shah Cheragh mosque, the second-holiest site in Iran.
Gunman seen in video
Footage released by Iranian authorities shows a gunman with a large backpack, walking near the mosque where 15 people were killed, then later moving inside with a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle.
Barefoot worshippers inside try to flee as the man opens fire, then hunts those hiding behind whatever they could find. Blood could be seen on the mosque’s floor.
Riot police later captured the man, whom authorities have yet to identify.
The Islamic State group said it carried out the attack, saying an armed IS militant stormed the shrine and opened fire on visitors.
Supreme leader and president link protests to deadly gun attack
Iran‘s supreme leader and its president have tried to link nationwide protests to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a mosque in which 15 people were killed.
Iran‘s theocracy has been unable to contain the demonstrations, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country’s morality police.
More than 200 people have been killed amid a crackdown in Iran, with thousands others arrested by police, activists say.
On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on worshippers at Shiraz’s Shah Cheragh mosque, the second-holiest site in Iran.
State media said at least 15 people had been killed in the assault, which authorities initially attributed to multiple gunmen.
President Ebrahim Raisi described the ongoing protests as “riots” that allowed for the shooting.
Mr Khamenei blamed the attack on a “plot of the enemies”.
“We all have duties to deal a blow to the warmongering enemy and its treacherous and foolish cohorts,” he reportedly said.
“All our people ranging from the security bodies and the judiciary body and activists in the field of media must be united against the wave that disregards and disrespects people’s lives, their security and their sacred things.”
