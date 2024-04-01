For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Israeli military withdrew from Gaza’s largest hospital after two weeks of “close-quarter” fighting in which it claimed hundreds of militants were killed or arrested.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters were killed, 900 were arrested and £2.4 million in foreign currency and weapons were seized during the assault on Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to vow to “destroy” Hamas and press ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, despite thousands of protesters calling for his removal in recent days.

Israel has accused Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and has raided several medical facilities. Health officials in Gaza deny those allegations.

More than 20 patients died and hundreds were trapped inside the hospital during the raid, according to the World Health Organisation.

Palestinians inspect rubble surrounding Shifa hospital, where Israel claims Hamas militants hide with weapons and money (Reuters)

Netanyahu vowed on Sunday nothing would stop Israel’s offensive, which aid agencies have claimed would cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

He said: “Nothing will stop us, once we do that [evacuate civilians], not American pressure and nothing else. If we do not destroy those battalions of Hamas there we cannot actually win because otherwise it is an existential threat against the state of Israel.”

The speech was made as protesters gathered in Jerusalem to urge the government to reach a deal to free dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The crowd of protesters stretched for blocks around the Knesset, or parliament building, and organisers vowed to continue the demonstration for several days.

They urged the government to cancel an upcoming parliamentary recess and to hold new elections nearly two years ahead of schedule.

Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City (AP)

Demonstrator Einav Moses, whose father-in-law Gadi Moses is held hostage, said: “After six months, it seems like the government understands that Bibi Netanyahu is an obstacle.

“Like he doesn’t really want to bring them back, that they have failed in this mission.”

Hamas and other militants are still believed to be holding some 100 hostages and the remains of 30 others, after freeing most of the rest during a ceasefire last November in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

In his address, Mr Netanyahu also said he understood the pain of the hostages’ families: “I will do everything to bring the hostages home.”

He also said calling new elections – in what he described as a moment before victory – would paralyse Israel for six to eight months and would freeze the hostage talks.

Two Palestinians walk amid rubble left by the Israeli assault on Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza (AFP via Getty Images)

The conflict began on 7 October when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and taking around 250 people hostage.

Israel responded with an air, land and sea offensive that has killed at least 32,845 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children have made up around two-thirds of those killed.

The Israeli military claims it has killed more than 13,000 Hamas fighters and blames the civilian death toll on Palestinian militants because they fight in dense residential areas.

The war has displaced most of the territory’s population and driven a third of its residents to the brink of famine. Northern Gaza, where Shifa is located, has suffered vast destruction and has been largely isolated since October, leading to widespread hunger.

Only a third of Gaza’s hospitals are even partially functioning, while Israeli strikes kill and wound dozens of people every day. Doctors say they are often forced to operate without anaesthetic and other crucial supplies.