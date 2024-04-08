It’s a hard and desperate time,” says Eyal Kalderon, who last saw his cousin Ofer more than six months ago.

Ofer is among the 250 people who were taken hostage by Hamas during their brutal attack on 7 October, during which around 1,200 people were killed.

He was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz – one of the worst-hit Kibbutzim – alongside his two children Erez, 12, and Sahar, 16. In November, the children were freed as part of a temporary truce and hostage exchange, but Ofer and more than 100 other Israeli hostages remain in Gaza.