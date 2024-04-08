Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Focus

‘It’s a desperate time’: The increasing anger of Gaza hostage families towards Netanyahu

Tom Bennett speaks to some of those whose loved ones are still being held captive about their lack of faith in the Israeli prime minister to do anything other than wage war

Monday 08 April 2024 17:47
Comments
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza demonstrate in Jerusalem
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza demonstrate in Jerusalem (AFP via Getty)

It’s a hard and desperate time,” says Eyal Kalderon, who last saw his cousin Ofer more than six months ago.

Ofer is among the 250 people who were taken hostage by Hamas during their brutal attack on 7 October, during which around 1,200 people were killed.

He was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz – one of the worst-hit Kibbutzim – alongside his two children Erez, 12, and Sahar, 16. In November, the children were freed as part of a temporary truce and hostage exchange, but Ofer and more than 100 other Israeli hostages remain in Gaza.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in