UN’s top court orders Israel to halt military offensive in Gaza’s Rafah

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UN’s top court has ruled that Israel must “immediately halt its military offensive” in the southernmost Gaza city of Rafah.

“The court considers that, in conformity with the obligations, under the genocide convention, Israel must immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah and any other action in the Rafah governorate which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part,” the court’s president, Nawaf Salam said.

He said Israel must also allow "unimpeded access" to investigators so that they may look into allegations of genocide, while Israel must also reopen the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt – which the Israeli military took control of earlier this month – to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the enclave.

The judge opened the hearing by describing the humanitarian situation in Rafah – where around one million Palestinians are sheltering – as “disastrous”. He added that the Israeli evacuation orders handed down to those in the area was not “sufficient to alleviate the immense risk to which the Palestinian population is exposed as a result of the military operation in Rafah”.

This is part of a case filed late last year by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide during its Gaza campaign.

Israel vehemently denies the allegations and the case will take years to resolve, but South Africa wants interim orders to protect Palestinians while the legal wrangling continues. South Africa’s lawyers last week asked to impose emergency measures, saying Israel’s attacks on Rafah must be stopped to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

While Israel is unlikely to comply with the order, it heaps more pressure on the increasingly isolated country.

Criticism of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza has been growing, even from its closest ally, the United States, which has warned against an invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter from fighting elsewhere.

This week, three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor for another UN court requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, along with Hamas officials.

The panel of 14 permanent judges from countries around the world, plus an extra ad hoc judge appointed by Israel as a party to the case, took their places inside the courtroom in The Hague before the hearing.

Outside, a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators waved flags and played a rap on a boom box calling for a free Palestine.

More follows...