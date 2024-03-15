For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as people from West Bank cities arrive at an Israeli checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem to cross for Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa compound on 15 March.

It comes as Ramadan began this week, with Palestinians fasting from Monday as the Muslim holy month arrived with ceasefire talks at a standstill and no end appearing in sight for the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Officials continue to warn that Israel’s offensive into the territory is pushing Palestinians into famine.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospital.

Most of those who have died are children, as well as a 72-year-old man, officials in Gaza added.

Israeli attacks have damaged 260 mosques across the strip, reducing them to rubble, but Palestinians continue to pray in the courtyards and among the ruins of the holy sites.