Watch live: First boat carrying aid for Gaza leaves Cyprus port

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the first boat from Cyprus carrying aid for Gaza leaves a port in Larnaca on Tuesday, 12 March.

It comes as officials continue to warn that Israel’s offensive into the territory is pushing Palestinians into famine.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospital.

Most of those who have died are children, as well as a 72-year-old man, officials in Gaza added.

However hunger is also affecting people in the south; a senior doctor at the Emirati Hospital in Rafah told the Associated Press that 16 premature babies have died of malnutrition-related causes over the past five weeks.

Israel has largely shut off entry of food, water, medicine, and other essentials after launching its offensive on Gaza following Hamas’ 7 October attack in which at least 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage.