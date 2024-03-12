Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: First boat carrying aid for Gaza leaves Cyprus port

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 12 March 2024 07:19
Comments
Close

Watch live as the first boat from Cyprus carrying aid for Gaza leaves a port in Larnaca on Tuesday, 12 March.

It comes as officials continue to warn that Israel’s offensive into the territory is pushing Palestinians into famine.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospital.

Most of those who have died are children, as well as a 72-year-old man, officials in Gaza added.

However hunger is also affecting people in the south; a senior doctor at the Emirati Hospital in Rafah told the Associated Press that 16 premature babies have died of malnutrition-related causes over the past five weeks.

Israel has largely shut off entry of food, water, medicine, and other essentials after launching its offensive on Gaza following Hamas’ 7 October attack in which at least 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in