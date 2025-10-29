Israel-Gaza latest: Trump backs Netanyahu’s order to ‘hit back’ at Hamas with over 30 dead and ceasefire in tatters
Israel accuses Hamas of breaching the truce by attacking Netanyahu’s forces
Donald Trump has backed Israel’s deadly strikes in Gaza that have killed over 30 people, saying it has the right to “hit back” against Hamas.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had ordered immediate “powerful attacks” after claiming Hamas had attacked Israeli forces in an area of the enclave under Israeli control.
At least 26 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, including four in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car targeted in Khan Younis, health authorities said. Trump, who has arrived in South Korea, insisted the fragile US-brokered ceasefire remained in tact and that "nothing is going to jeopardise" it.
He defended Netanyahu's actions, saying: "They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," he added.
Trump warned: “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”
Hamas's military wing 'retrieves' bodies of two Israeli hostages
The Al-Qassam Brigades, or the military wing of Hamas, has announced that it managed to retrieve the bodies of two Israeli hostages.
The group said the remains of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch were recovered during a search operation last night.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has agreed to hand over the remains of all dead hostages yet to be recovered, but has said it will take time to locate and retrieve the bodies amid Gaza's ruins.
Israel says the militant group can access the remains of most of the hostages.
Over 30 killed in Israel's attack on Gaza
At least 30 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries after Israel launched a new attack last night in a potential violation of a truce brokered by the US about three weeks ago.
Israeli planes launched strikes in Gaza after Israel accused the militant group Hamas of violating a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.
"At least 30 killed and dozens of wounded as a result of the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, and our crews are still working to recover the dead and wounded from under the rubble,” Mahmud Basal, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run civil defense agency, told AFP.
Hamas dismisses Israel's allegations
Hamas has denied responsibility for an attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, calling the allegations "baseless and aimed at misleading public opinion".
The group said: "The occupation is seeking to fabricate false pretexts in preparation for taking new aggressive steps against our people, in blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."
Hamas added that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
JD Vance says the ceasefire is still holding as Israel attacks Gaza
US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire is still holding despite Israel’s attacks on Gaza on Tuesday.
"The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," he told reporters.
"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier.
“We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President's peace is going to hold despite that."
Military officials accused Hamas of opening fire on Israeli troops on Tuesday, which prompted its attack.
Hamas has denied any involvement.
'IDF will respond' to Hamas with great force, says defence minister
Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, said Hamas “will pay a heavy price” for attacking IDF soldiers in Rafah on Tuesday, and for “violating the agreement to return the fallen hostages.”
"The attack on IDF soldiers in Gaza today by the Hamas terrorist organisation is crossing a bright red line to which the IDF will respond with great force.
"Hamas will pay with compound interest for attacking the soldiers and violating the agreement to return the fallen hostages," Katz says.
Hamas said it has no connection to the attack.
An Israeli military official said Israeli troops returned fire after being shot at in the southern city of Rafah.
Trump says Israel has right to 'hit back'
US president Donald Trump said this morning that the Gaza ceasefire was not at risk of being jeopardised after deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza that local authorities said killed at least 26 people.
"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Trump said in South Korea.
"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," he added.
Hamas accused of breaching ceasefire agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered military to carry out “powerful” attacks on Gaza shortly after Israeli officials accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Earlier today, Israel said Hamas opened fire on troops in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is under Israeli control. Hamas has denied any connection to the attack.
Netanyahu also accused Hamas of breaching the deal after it returned the additional remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.
Explosions seen over Gaza night sky, after Netanyahu said he ordered 'powerful strikes'
Death toll reaches 19 in Gaza
At least 19 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s strikes, according to local health authorities.
The death toll includes four people who were killed in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car in Khan Younis.
