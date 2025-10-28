Video: Explosions seen over Gaza skyline after Netanyahu ordered ‘powerful strikes’

Explosions could be seen in the Gaza night sky after Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has ordered “powerful strikes” in the enclave.

At least two people have been killed and four injured after Israel struck a neighbourhood south of Gaza City on Tuesday (28 October), Gaza’s civil defence has said.

The strike comes after an Israeli official reported that Hamas fired on Israeli forces in Rafah earlier on Tuesday and after the militant group handed over partial remains of an Israeli hostage who had already been recovered.

They said this was in direct violation of the ceasefire, which began on 10 October.

Hamas then delayed the return of a hostage’s body after Netanyahu announced his plans to attack.