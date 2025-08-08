Gaza latest: Israeli security cabinet approves Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza City
Israeli leader suggests he may pass responsibility for governing Palestinian territory to Arab forces
Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that his security cabinet had approved the Israeli prime minister’s plan to occupy Gaza City.
“The Political Security Cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s proposal for the defeat of Hamas,” it said in a social media post early on Friday.
“The IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones.”
Netanyahu earlier told Fox News that he intended for Israel to occupy all of Gaza in a significant expansion of the war on the besieged Palestinian territory.
He also said he would pass responsibility for governing the enclave to Arab forces.
In response, Hamas said Netanyahu’s remarks “confirm that he seeks to get rid of his prisoners and sacrifice them to serve his personal interests and extremist ideological agendas.
The Palestinian group warned that any expansion would “not be a walk in the park, and the price will be heavy and costly for the occupation”.
Indonesia to treat 2,000 wounded Palestinians on uninhabited island
Indonesia plans to convert a medical facility on uninhabited Galang Island into a treatment and temporary shelter centre for around 2,000 wounded Palestinians from Gaza, according to the president’s spokesperson.
“Indonesia will give medical help for about 2,000 Gaza residents who became victims of war, those who are wounded, buried under debris,” the spokesperson, Hasan Nasbi, said on Thursday.
The patients would be returned to Gaza after recovery, though details on logistics remain unclear.
Watch: An Israeli flag displaying photos of the hostages being held up outside the Cabinet meeting
Trump says decision whether to occupy Gaza is 'up to Israel'
Trump says decision whether to occupy Gaza is ‘up to Israel’
'Apocalyptic' pictures of Gaza's devastation echo the destruction of the Hiroshima bomb 80 years on
Bleak pictures of Gaza’s devastation echo destruction of Hiroshima bomb 80 years on
Recap: How much of Gaza does the Israeli military actually control?
The Israeli military says it controls about 75 per cent of Gaza, as prime minster Benjamin Netanyahu pushes for a full military occupation of the Strip.
Most of Gaza's population of about 2 million has been displaced multiple times over the past 22 months and aid groups are warning that the enclave's residents are on the verge of famine.
Some far-right allies in his government have long advocated a full occupation of Gaza and for Israel to re-establish settlements there, two decades after it withdrew.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told reporters Wednesday that he hoped the government would approve the military taking control over the rest of Gaza.
12,000 children under five in Gaza suffering acute malnutrition - WHO
Around 12,000 children aged under five in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition, and hunger-related deaths are rising, the Director General of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
"In July, nearly 12,000 children under five years were identified as having acute malnutrition in Gaza, the highest monthly figure ever recorded," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at his organisation's headquarters in Geneva.
At least 99 people have died, including 64 adults and 35 children, of whom 29 were younger than five, from the start of this year to July 29.
Between June and July, the number of admissions for malnutrition almost doubled - from 6,344 to 11,877 - according to the latest UNICEF figures available.
Some 2,500 of those children are suffering from severe malnutrition.
