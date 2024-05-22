Israel-Gaza live: Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise Palestinian state as Israel slams ‘distorted’ move
Israel recalled its ambassadors to the three countries and has said the decision rewards Hamas’s terrorism
Norway, Ireland and Spain plan to recognise Palestine as an independent state, with Israel accusing them of “rewarding” Hamas for its brutal attack on 7 October.
The three European countries said the move would ensure “peace, justice and consistency” throughout the region. Around 1,200 people are believed to have been killed during the Hamas attack inside Israel, while 250 people were taken hostage. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza that has followed.
Some 140 out of 193 member-states of the United Nations recognise Palestine as an independent nation. Slovenia and Malta have also indicated their intention to recognise the state of Palestine.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “We are going to recognise Palestine for many reasons and we can sum that up in three words – peace, justice and consistency.”
Israel’s Foreign Secretary, Israel Katz, said: “Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: terrorism pays. This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of & October and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists.”
Israel’s Foreign Secretary, Israel Katz, responded with fury at the decision and suggested the move threatened the security of his country.
Mr Katz also recalled Israel’s envoys to Ireland and Norway “for urgent consultations”, saying he would do the same with Spain.
“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: terrorism pays. This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7 October.
“It is a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defence.”
Ireland, Spain and Norway have announced they will recognise a Palestinian state as Israel accused the nations of “rewarding” Hamas for its brutal attack on 7 October.
The move is seen by all three countries as necessary to secure a two-state solution and ensure peace for both the Israeli and Palestinian people, and it comes amid mounting international criticism over Israel’s plans to conduct a full-scale offensive in the besieged southern Gaza city of Rafah, where around one million Palestinians are sheltering. The move will offially come into force on 28 May.
Around 1,200 people are believed to have been killed during the Hamas attack inside Gaza, while 250 people were taken hostage, around 120 of which remain in Gaza. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 80,000 during the Israeli assault on Gaza triggered by that attack, according to health officials in the Hamas-run strip.
