Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced the move, which Israel has claimed rewarded Hamas

Norway, Ireland and Spain plan to recognise Palestine as an independent state, with Israel accusing them of “rewarding” Hamas for its brutal attack on 7 October.

The three European countries said the move would ensure “peace, justice and consistency” throughout the region. Around 1,200 people are believed to have been killed during the Hamas attack inside Israel, while 250 people were taken hostage. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza that has followed.

Some 140 out of 193 member-states of the United Nations recognise Palestine as an independent nation. Slovenia and Malta have also indicated their intention to recognise the state of Palestine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “We are going to recognise Palestine for many reasons and we can sum that up in three words – peace, justice and consistency.”

Israel’s Foreign Secretary, Israel Katz, said: “Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: terrorism pays. This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of & October and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists.”