Watch live: Relatives of Israeli hostages hold press conference in Vatican following ceasefire deal
Watch live as relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas hold a press conference after a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday 22 November.
At least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during a four-day ceasefire under a new deal brokered by Qatar and the United States after weeks of fraught negotiations.
Dozens of children and their mothers held captive in Gaza since the brutal incursion into Israel on 7 October will be freed via Egypt, according to the agreement.
The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday.
More than 14,000 people, including 5,000 children, have been killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza since the start of Israel’s retaliatory bombardment on 7 October and subsequent invasion, health authorities in the enclave say.
Britain’s foreign secretary, Lord Cameron, has said the truce between Israel and Hamas is a “crucial step” towards releasing hostages and providing humanitarian relief in Gaza.
