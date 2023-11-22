For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas hold a press conference after a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday 22 November.

At least 50 hostages will be freed by Hamas during a four-day ceasefire under a new deal brokered by Qatar and the United States after weeks of fraught negotiations.

Dozens of children and their mothers held captive in Gaza since the brutal incursion into Israel on 7 October will be freed via Egypt, according to the agreement.

The first release of hostages is expected on Thursday.

More than 14,000 people, including 5,000 children, have been killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza since the start of Israel’s retaliatory bombardment on 7 October and subsequent invasion, health authorities in the enclave say.

Britain’s foreign secretary, Lord Cameron, has said the truce between Israel and Hamas is a “crucial step” towards releasing hostages and providing humanitarian relief in Gaza.