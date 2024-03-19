For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as doctors who have worked on the frontlines of medical care in Gaza appear before the United Nations in New York to share their accounts of the human toll they have seen wrought by the Israel-Hamas conflict on Tuesday, 19 March.

On Monday, Israeli forces launched another raid on the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, accusing Hamas militants of using it as a base, following similar action in November.

The IDF's Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said troops launched a “high-precision operation” in parts of the medical complex as senior Hamas militants had regrouped there and were directing attacks from the compound, without providing evidence.

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israeli forces attacked the hospital early Monday, directing gun and missile fire at a building used for specialised surgeries.

In November, Israel conducted a similar raid after claiming Hamas had a major command and control center within and beneath the compound.

The raid revealed a tunnel leading to an underground bunker underneath the hospital, and some weapons inside, but not elaborate facilities Israeli forces described before the raid.

It comes as the world's hunger watchdog warns that without urgent action, famine will hit between now and May in northern Gaza, where 300,000 people are trapped by fighting.

In a review on Monday (18 March), the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said nearly three-quarters of people in that area were now afflicted by the most severe level of food shortage, far exceeding the 20 per cent famine threshold.