Briton killed in Hamas attack ‘while rescuing civilians’, says his family

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 22-year-old Briton’s family has confirmed the “hero” has died while rescuing civilians in Hamas’ attacks on Israel, it has been reported.

Yosef Guedalia, 22, a soldier in an anti-terror unit, was killed when the militants attacked Kibbutz Kfar Aza on 7 October, according to reports.

Confirming his death, Yosef’s family told the newspaper he was killed when repeatedly returning to the besieged kibbutz to help at least three injured civilians under fire, at least one of whom was badly wounded.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage here

Yosef Guedalia, 22, a soldier in an anti-terror unit, was killed when the militants attacked Kibbutz Kfar Aza on 7 October, according to reports (Family Handout)

There is footage of Yosef, whose mother Dina is British and grew up in Manchester, saving an injured civilian who is now recovering in hospital, said the family.

His father, David Guedalia, 54, told the Times Yosef dragged the civilians out to his car, going back and forth all morning, according to soldiers who were with him. “He took them out of Kfar Aza and then he went back additional times to continue,” said David.

Members of the security forces search for identification and personal effects at the Supernova Music Festival site, where hundreds were killed and dozens taken by Hamas (Getty Images)

Paying tribute to Yosef, his brother Asher told the BBC: “He literally saved people minutes before he got shot. He acted with heroism and determination, he continued to fight and didn’t think of himself or hesitate... he went into rescue as many citizens as possible before they got murdered in their homes and to kill as many terrorists as he could."

Asher added: “He might not get back to his wife and his family but that’s his calling. That’s the hero we had for 22 years.”

Confirming his death, Yosef’s family said he was killed when repeatedly returning to the besieged kibbutz to help at least three injured civilians under fire (Asher Guedalia/Facebook)

Yosef, who loved frisbee and basketball, had been married to his wife Senai, 23, for just over a year, said his family.

The couple were at synagogue together as Yosef was home on weekend leave from the army when the sirens began.

Members of the Jewish community attend a Solidarity Rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, calling for the safe return of hostages on Sunday (Lucy North/PA Wire)

He immediately contacted his superiors, asking, ‘Should I come?’, said his wife. The pair rushed home to their Jerusalem flat where Yosef got ready. He said, “I love you, I’ll see you soon,” before getting in the car, she said.

Yosef arrived in Kfa Aza at around 12pm, where he then fought for over two hours alongside three of his friends who are also IDF soldiers. His father said, “He fought until his last breath and they killed him. We were fortunate that we could bury him and mourn him.”