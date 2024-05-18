Body of Israeli hostage kidnapped in October recovered from Gaza, says IDF

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The body of an Israeli hostage captured by Hamas militants while on a cycling trip has been recovered from Gaza, the Israeli military said.

Ron Benjamin, 53, was found alongside murdered hostages Itzhak Gelerenter, 56, Amit Buskila, 28, and Shani Louk, 22 - whose deaths were announced on Friday.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Mr Benjamin was “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists and his body was kidnapped to Gaza”.

Mr Benjamin was riding his bike in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel when he was taken hostage during Hamas’s 7 October attack.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said he was a “family man who loved cycling” and that he “used to go out for a ride every Saturday, just as he did on that fateful Saturday when he was taken hostage”.

Mr Benjamin was discovered alongside Itzhak Gelerenter, 56, Amit Buskila, 28, and Shani Louk, 22 - whose deaths were announced yesterday ( AP )

A photo of the 22-year-old Shani Louk’s body in the back of a pickup truck went viral around the world in the aftermath of the attack, and brought to light the tragic scale of the militants’ assault on communities in southern Israel.

The other two bodies were identified by the Israeli military as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, Itzhak Gelerenter.

All three were killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival, an outdoor dance party near the Gaza border, and their bodies were taken into the Palestinian territory, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a news conference.

On Friday, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deaths “heartbreaking” saying: “We will return all of our hostages, both the living and the dead.”

Shani Louk’s father said the return of her body to her family had offered a form of closure. He told Haaretz that his daughter “radiated light, to her and those who surrounded her, and in her death she still does”.

