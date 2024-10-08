Israel-Hezbollah latest: Netanyahu says would-be Hezbollah leader Safieddine killed in airstrike
Israel has pushed into south-west Lebanon after days of fighting on the south eastern side of the country
Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces have killed the would-be successor of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
In a pre-recorded video message, the Israeli prime minister said: “We’ve degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement, and the replacement of the replacement.”
Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace the Nasrallah, had probably been “eliminated”.
Safieddine, a top Hezbollah official, has not been heard from publicly since an Israeli airstrike late last week. He has been a prime target for Israel, nurtured as an influential leader and potential heir.
The Israeli military also said on Tuesday that it had killed Suhail Husseini – who was responsible for overseeing Hezbollah logistics, budget and management – the night before.
The claims come as the Israeli military expanded its ground invasion of southern Lebanon by deploying another division of thousands of troops and Hezbollah launched barrages of rockets towards the northern Israeli port city of Haifa on Tuesday for the third consecutive day, injuring 12 people.
Recap: Main developments of today
- The Israeli military moved its 146th reserve troops, supported by an artillery battalion, to southwest Lebanon as it expanded its offensive throughout the country on Tuesday morning.
- Hezbollah launched around 135 missiles over northern Israel, mainly targeting Haifa, as Israel claimed it destroyed Hezbollah positions across southern Lebanon.
- Israel claimed it was likely Hassan Nasrallah’s successor Hashem Safieddine was killed in an airstrike on Beirut overnight.
France, Qatar deliver urgent aid to Lebanon, foreign minister says
France and Qatar delivered urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon on Tuesday, France’s foreign minister said, as Paris pushes for broader humanitarian efforts and a ceasefire in the country.
“If we don’t do anything, then Lebanon tomorrow could resemble what Syria has become,” Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers in parliament. “(That is), a hub of instability for smuggling, terrorism and a point of departure for a large migration of civilians seeking refuge in Europe.”
French and Qatari military planes delivered some 27 metric tons of medicines and basic necessities, including blankets and hygiene kits, diplomatic sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Pictured: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut
Israel tightens restrictions on civilians in Haifa area after rocket barrage
Israel’s Home Front Command on Tuesday tightened restrictions on civilians in the Haifa area in the wake of a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon.
“The activity scale will be changed from partial activity to limited activity, meaning educational activities are prohibited,” the military said, adding that the rest of the country’s guidelines remain unchanged.
Joe Biden called Netanyahu a ‘f***ing liar’, according to upcoming book
US President Joe Biden called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “f*****g liar” after IDF troops went into Rafah, according to an upcoming book by US journalist Bob Woodward.
After Israel entered Rafah, Biden said of Netanyahu: “He’s a f****** liar.” “That son of a b***h, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy,” said Biden privately, according to Woodward. “He’s a bad f*****g guy!”