Watch live: Inside Jenin refugee camp after Israeli military operation

Watch a live view from inside Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, 5 July, after Israeli forces withdrew following one of their biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank for years.

At least 12 Palestinians, at least five of them fighters, and one Israeli soldier had been killed in the operation which the army said was intended to destroy militant infrastructure and weapons in the densely-populated camp which houses around 14,000 people in less than half a square kilometre.

The operation began on Monday with a drone strike and the deployment of over 1,000 troops.

On Tuesday, there was further escalation when eight people were hurt in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv which was claimed by the militant Hamas group.

After forces withdrew on Tuesday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired five rockets toward Israel, the military said.

There were no reports of casualties.

