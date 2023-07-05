✕ Close Aftermath of car-ramming that injured several Tel Aviv

Israeli forces launched air strikes on the northern part of the Gaza Strip this morning after it said rockets were fired towards Israel from the same area.

The Israeli forces hit a target near Beit Lahiyeh town in the northern part of the strip. News outlet Shehab reported strikes near al-Baydar, west of Gaza City as well.

The attack was a retaliation after Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired five rockets toward Israel, the military said. The Palestinian rockets were intercepted and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have begun withdrawing from Jenin after carrying out one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years that killed at least 12 Palestinians, including children.

It comes hours after a suspected Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack injured at least eight people in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

A medical official said the incident appeared to have included at least one stabbing victim, and that a suspected assailant had been “neutralised” by first-responders.

Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the attack was carried out by one of its members as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.