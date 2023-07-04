CCTV captures moment of car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

CCTV footage has been released of a car ramming into pedestrians in Tel Aviv, Israel, after seven people were left injured.

The incident, which took place on Pinchas Rosen Street, was alleged to have been a Palestinian attack, shortly after ten people, including three children, were killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

It's thought the suspect tried to stab the victims before being shot dead by a member of the public.

Islamist militant group Hamas praised the attack as “heroic".