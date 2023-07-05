Jenin: CCTV shows rockets being launched from Gaza Strip as Israeli troops leave camp

CCTV from a bar in Sderot, Israel, captures the moment rockets were fired and then shot down by air defences on Tuesday, 4 July, as Israeli troops began to withdraw from the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank according to security officials.

Israel’s army said militants in the Gaza Strip launched five rockets, which were intercepted, into Israel.

Troops withdrew from the camp after an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier and drove thousands from their homes.

Residents of Jenin said the Israeli army had left the camp just after midnight on Wednesday.