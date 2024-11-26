Netanyahu approves US plan for ceasefire with Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backed a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, marking a significant breakthrough in resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, the Israeli premier said he had recommended the deal to the Israeli security cabinet, ahead of a vote expected later. It was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would come into effect, and the exact terms of the deal were not released.

It comes after more than a year of near-daily rocket fire, airstrikes and on-the-ground skirmishes between Israeli forces and the militant group across Lebanon that has claimed the lives of thousands of people.

“Tonight I will bring to the cabinet approval an outline for a ceasefire in Lebanon, the duration will depend on what is happening,” he said in the speech

“Hezbollah is no longer the same. It has been sent back dozens of years. We have killed [Hezbollah chief] Nasrallah… we have killed all senior commanders in the organisation. We have destroyed many missile sand rockets, we have destroyed the infrastructure of terror that has been built for many years near our borders,” he added.

He cited three reasons for backing the agreement, including “focusing on the Iranian threat” allowing Israeli forces to refresh and separating the conflict in Lebanon from the war in Gaza. “We have turned the tables,” he said, adding “the ground is trembling in Lebanon.”

Previous reports suggested it would include a 60-day ceasefire that would see the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon and the removal of Hezbollah fighters and weapons from south of the Litani River.

Thousands of troops from the Lebanese Army will be deployed, and an international committee will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

Under the plan, the US will lead a five-country monitoring committee, while the UN peacekeeping force in the south of Lebanon (Unifil) will be reinforced.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...