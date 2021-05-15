Israel news – live: US envoy arrives for de-escalation talks as unrest spreads over Gaza bombardment
A US envoy has arrived in Tel Aviv today for de-escalation talks after some of the worst violence in Israel and Gaza in years erupted earlier this week.
Hady Amr will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials in the hope of agreeing on a ceasefire following days of airstrikes.
It came as unrest between Israel and Palestinian spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.
Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early Saturday, when an airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least seven Palestinians - the highest number of fatalities in a single hit.
In recent days, Israeli cities with mixed Arab and Jewish populations have seen daily violence, with mobs from each community clashing and trashing each other’s property.
Against the backdrop of a potential protracted war in Gaza, violence has flared up between Jewish-Israeli and Arab-Palestinian communities in Israel’s cities.
The clashes are a “war within a war” that threatens to fracture the country further, even if attempts to bring a ceasefire between governing authorities are successful.
Our Middle East correspondent, Bel Trew, has the full story below:
‘This feels like civil war’: Israel’s mixed cities become the new front line
US envoy arrives in Israel for de-escalation talks
A US envoy has arrived in Tel Aviv for de-escalation talks following continued unrest between Israel and Palestinian groups in recent days.
Hady Amr, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel-Palestinian affairs, will take part in talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials in the hope of agreeing on a ceasefire after days of deadly airstrikes.
The US embassy in Israel said the trip was aimed at reinforcing “the need to work toward a sustainable calm”.
It came after US president Joe Biden gave his support to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Thursday, arguing that there had “not been a significant overreaction” in the country’s response to rocket attacks by Hamas.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is preparing to hold a meeting on Sunday with hopes of bringing an end to the recent violence in the region.
