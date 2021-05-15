US envoy arrives in Israel for de-escalation talks

✕ Close Israel kills 10 Palestinian civilians, injures 500 in West Bank

A US envoy has arrived in Tel Aviv today for de-escalation talks after some of the worst violence in Israel and Gaza in years erupted earlier this week.

Hady Amr will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials in the hope of agreeing on a ceasefire following days of airstrikes.

It came as unrest between Israel and Palestinian spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.

Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early Saturday, when an airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed at least seven Palestinians - the highest number of fatalities in a single hit.

In recent days, Israeli cities with mixed Arab and Jewish populations have seen daily violence, with mobs from each community clashing and trashing each other’s property.