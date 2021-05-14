Israel news – live: IDF launches ground and air assault on Gaza, rocking enclave with explosions
Israel rocked Gaza with artillery fire in the early hours of Friday, adding to air strikes while militant rockets flew in the other direction.
Explosions echoed across northern and eastern parts of Gaza and many families living near the border fled their homes.
It came as the country was poised to approve plans for a ground assault into Gaza, with the IDF drawing up proposals for sign-off by political leaders.
IDF combat troops have moved into position near Gaza as part of “preparing themselves for ground operations”, an army spokesperson told The Independent.
Earlier, at least three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel and the US withdrew approximately 120 military and civilian personnel from Israel as the security situation worsened.
Militants have fired some 1,600 rockets towards Israel from Gaza in the last few days, according to the IDF. That is one-third the total fired in the 50-day-long war in 2014, a barrage James Cleverly, the UK’s Middle East minister, called “unprecedented”.
Death toll in Israel rises to 8 as elderly woman dies running to shelter
The death toll in Israel has risen to 8 after an elderly woman died overnight while running to a shelter, Israel’s army spokesperson Lt.Col Jonathan Conricus has said.
He said 55 rockets were fired overnight, meaning in total 1800 rockets have been fired from Gaza over the last 5 days, with 430 having fallen short.
Conricus said there was no ground invasion overnight but a significant coordinated joint operation that took place which saw 160 planes from 12 different squadrons as well as three brigade forces of infantry troops (artillery and armoured) operate together simultaneously to “destroy an underground tunnel system we refer to as the ‘metro’ which is a city under the city of Gaza”.
The operation lasted 40 minutes, with 50 tank rounds fired, he said.
“Hamas’s rocket production capacity has been significantly downgraded,” he said, adding there was no update on whether a ground invasion would take place.
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday
The U.N. Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants on Sunday, diplomats said.
The United States had initially suggested a virtual public meeting could be held on Tuesday.
However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped waiting a few days would allow for “diplomacy to have some effect and to see if indeed we get a real de-escalation.”
The 15-member council has met privately twice this week about the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to agree on a public statement, diplomats told Reuters.
IDF announces launch of ground operation
This is how Israel’s military announced the start of the all-out assault on Gaza early on Friday, with a tweet.
“IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip,” it said.
However, Israeli sources later clarified that the operation has been launched from the Israeli side of the border, and that no ground invasion had begun.
Tank and atillery shells fired across border into Gaza
Israel fired tank and artillery shells across the border for the first time, sending scores of terrified residents fleeing for safety.
The airstrikes have destroyed scores of buildings, including three high rises. Israel says the buildings housed Hamas militants or facilities, but civilians were inside as well.
In the northern Gaza Strip, Rafat Tanani, his pregnant wife and four children were killed after an Israeli warplane reduced the building to rubble, residents told AP.
Sadallah Tanani, a relative, said the family was “wiped out from the population register” without warning. “It was a massacre. My feelings are indescribable,” he said.
Israel launches air and ground assault on Gaza Strip
Israel’s army has announced that its air and ground troops are “currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”.
An army spokesperson refused to confirm or deny whether their troops had entered the enclave.
Israelis and Palestinians have right to freedom, dignity and security, Blinken says
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has said the US is deeply concerned about violence in the streets of Israel as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians intensifies.
He said Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to freedom, dignity, security and prosperity. Both sides, he said, should be able to live in peace.
He added, however, that Israel has a basic right to protect itself. Mr Blinken described a fundamental difference between Hamas militants who are firing rockets into Israeli territory from Gaza and Israel's government, which is "going after those who are attacking it."
Israel security spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said the launch of rockets had triggered sirens.
In the town of Lod, some 30km north of Gaza, The Independent witnessed fierce clashes between citizens, with the police firing stun grenades and tear gas while rocket sirens blared in the background.
An Arab citizen was shot dead there on Monday and on Wednesday there were reports of a Jewish resident also being shot.
Here’s more from Middle East correspondent Bel Trew.
Israel military set to approve plans for Gaza ground invasion as world leaders urge calm
Israeli leader says trouble in Israel as big a threat as military campaign with Hamas
Gaza death toll passes 100
The death toll in Gaza has reached 103, including 27 children and 11 women, the enclave’s health ministry has said.
Some 580 have also been wounded as a result of ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, it added.
Seven people have been killed in Israel.
BREAKING: At least three rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel
At least three rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards Israel, the Israeli military has confirmed.
