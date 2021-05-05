Is the end near for Netanyahu? Israel president asks opposition leader to try and form government

Israel’s president has officially tasked opposition leader Yair Lapid with trying to form the country’s next government after Benjamin Netanayhu failed to secure the backing of enough parties to form even a knife-edge majority.

The news dealt another blow to Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, whose political future hangs in the balance after the country’s fourth inconclusive election in two years.

President Reuven Rivlin announced that Mr Lapid, who heads up the centrist Yesh Atid party, would have 28 days with which to try to secure at least 61 seats of the 120 seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

It came after the president held talks with Mr Lapid, and also Naftali Bennet, a former Netanyahu ally, who only secured seven seats but has emerged as a kingmaker by carrying the votes Mr Lapid and Mr Netanyahu badly need to secure a parliamentary majority.

Mr Rivlin said that Mr Lapid currently had the backing of 54 members of parliament. He now has a month to win over seven additional Knesset members in order to rule.

Earlier in the day Mr Bennett had called for a broad “unity government” signalling he would be willing to team up with Mr Lapid despite their differences.

Mr Lapid has already indicated he would be willing to strike a prime minister rotation deal with Bennett, with Bennett serving first in a rotation of premier. But they have not reached any firm agreements likely because Mr Bennett has faced pressure from within his own party and right-wing bloc angered by a potential alliance with a party that is considered too left-wing.

The parties that oppose Netanyahu represent a wide spectrum of conflicting ideologies, from right-wing Israeli nationalist parties to left-leaning Arab majority parties.

The elections held March 23 ended in deadlock for the fourth consecutive time in the past two years.

Despite repeated meetings with many of his rivals and unprecedented outreach to the leader of a small Islamist Arab party called Ra’am Mr Netanyahu was still unable to form even a knife-edge majority.

Anshel Pfeffer, an Israeli journalist and author of a biography on Netanyahu, told The Independent this was the closest Mr Netanyahu, Israeli’s longest serving prime minister, has ever come to losing his premiership.

“This is the closest [the opposition] have been to getting rid of Netanyahu in the last two years. But there are many more months of deadlock,” he told The Independent.

“There is no way [Netanyahu] can swear in a government. But it’s still about a 50-50 chance between a fifth election or a Lapid-Bennet government, as they have to navigate a minefield.”

“For Netanyahu the only good outcome is the next election,” Pfeffer added.

President Rivlin gave Mr Netanyahu the first chance to form a coalition after 52 members of parliament endorsed him as prime minister last month. That was short of the needed 61 majority, but the highest number for any party leader.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During Wednesday’s consultations, the 52-member pro-Netanyahu bloc asked Mr Rivlin not to give another candidate a chance to form a government and instead send the matter directly to parliament.

In a statement, Likud claimed there was no viable combination for an alternative coalition and that prolonging the negotiating process was a waste of time. Moving straight to parliament, which would likely see another election it said, "will save another period of uncertainty for the state of Israel”.

Mr Netanyahu has struggled to secure enough seats as he campaigned for re-election under the shadow of three corruption trials.

He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery in a series of scandals. The trial has moved into the witness phase, with embarrassing testimony accusing him of trading favours with a powerful media mogul.

Mr Netanyahu vehemently denies the charges, accusing law enforcement, the judiciary and the media of waging a left-wing “witch hunt" against him.