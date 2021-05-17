✕ Close Smoke rises from Gaza City after Israel airstrikes kill at least 42 people

The Israeli army unleashed heavy airstrikes on Gaza City in the early hours of Monday morning, bombing what it said were underground tunnels used by Hamas militants.

Just before 2am, dozens of Israeli warplanes launched a heavy bombardment in what the army says is a bid to destroy the underground “metro” system.

Civilians on the ground described as many as 50 airstrikes in just 10 minutes, with photos showing the night’s sky over Gaza city alight with fire.

The bombardment came as fighting entered its second week, with at least 197 Palestinians, including 58 children, killed in the days before Monday’s fresh assault, according to figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities have said.

The surge in violence shows no sign of stopping, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to continue the campaign at “full force”, despite international calls for calm.