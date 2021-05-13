✕ Close Series of explosions seen on Gaza skyline

Militants have fired some 1,600 rockets towards Israel from Gaza in the last few days, according to the Israeli military. That is one-third the total fired in the 50-day-long war in 2014, a barrage James Cleverly, the UK’s Middle East minister, called “unprecedented”.

However, about 400 fell short and landed inside the enclave.

It comes amid reports that the Israeli army is drawing up plans for a ground offensive in Gaza. A spokesperson said that “additional troops have been called down ... comprised of three regular brigades, one infantry and one armour”.

“Preparing themselves for ground operations” was part of that procedure, he said.