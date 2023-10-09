For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loved ones of British citizens believed to have been killed or abducted by Hamas militants in Israel have shared their ‘indescribable pain’ following the deadly attacks at the weekend.

Photographer Dan Darlington’s sister said he was murdered by terrorists alongside his close friend Carolin Bohl on Saturday. At least 800 people have been killed while an estimated 260 bodies were recovered from the concert site Nova, which was just three miles from the Gaza border.

Originally from the UK but living in Berlin, Mr Darlington had been exploring the region and had been due to return to Tel Aviv on Friday.

The two were meant to return to Tel Aviv on Friday evening but decided to stay an extra day (Instagram)

Tragically, he and Ms Bohl decided to stay in the area for another day, unaware their holiday would turn into horror. His family said he spent his last days “riding his bike, laughing, taking beautiful photos of sunsets and enjoying life’s simple pleasures”.

Taking to social media, his sister Shelley Darlington said: “My baby brother, Dan, was murdered by terrorists on Saturday morning on our kibbutz, Nir Oz, alongside his beautiful friend Carolin.

“At this stage, we do not have concrete details or any official information on what exactly happened to them both. Our community has been destroyed.

“My family are in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to try to recover his body and bring him home to the UK.”

Social media images show the pair riding bikes and visiting the beach in the days before Hamas gunmen opened fire (Instagram)

Thanking friends and family for their support, she said: “Knowing how many people loved and cared for Danny, and reading your memories of him will never bring him back, but it does offer a slither of comfort to the indescribable pain I am feeling.”

After the first rockets were fired before dawn on Saturday, the scene descended into chaos with gunmen opening fire on crowds at a music festival, ambushing cars and grabbing hostages. The attack formed part of Hamas’ wider incursion into Israel, which saw a barrage of rocket fire hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Gedera and Ashkelon.

Stories shared to Mr Darlington’s Instagram just three days ago show him and Ms Bohl relaxing at the beach, riding their bikes and posing for photographs.

Ms Bohl’s sister also took to Instagram to say they had “learned from Carolin’s friend on the ground” that the two had been killed during the attack.

Meanwhile, the family of a man from Scotland said that their relative had been killed in his own home. Bernard Cowan, who is understood to have been in his fifties and is from East Renfrewshire in Glasgow, was reportedly shot dead.

His cousin Simon Gordon posted on X: And when I thought the shock of what happened in Israel yesterday couldn’t get worse. I find out a cousin was killed. Bernard Cowan, nice guy, kids etc. Gone. Murdered in cold blood in his home.

His local MP, Jackson Carlaw, said: “Desperately sad & grim news. The family of Bernard Cowan, of late my Eastwood constituent, have confirmed that he was murdered on Saturday by Hamas. Our heartfelt condolences to his family as we respect their privacy in their grief. May his memory be a blessing.”

Also believed to have been taken hostage during the attack on the music festival is security guard Jack Marlowe, who had desperately been trying to evacuate people on a quad bike.

Jake Marlowe (right), who is missing in Israel, with friend Daniel Aboudy (Daniel Aboudy)

The 26-year-old told his mother at 4.30am he and his friend had seen rockets being fired from Gaza, before his phone stopped ringing 45 minutes later.

In a desperate voice message sent to his friend, he said: “Me and Shlomi are right by Gaza, bro,” he said, according to a transcript of the voice message shared with The Independent.

“We are seeing it in front of our eyes, we are rounding up the people from the party now, we are on an ATV [quad bike] and we are telling everyone to get the f*** outta there.”

Israel’s embassy to the UK has since confirmed that Mr Marlowe is missing, while the Israeli ambassador told Sky News a British citizen was being held hostage in Gaza but did not name the individual.

Palestinian militants have claimed to be holding more than 130 captives, while Israeli media has put the figure at more than 100.

Nathanel Young had been serving with the Israeli Defence Force when he was killed (Sourced)

Another confirmed casualty is Nathanel Young, who was serving with the Israeli Defence Forces when he was killed on the Gaza border.

The 20-year-old, a former pupil at JFS Jewish school in Kenton, north London, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana, according to the Jewish News.

Posting on Facebook, his sister Gaby Shalev wrote: “We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.”

Since the surprise attack was launched on Saturday morning, Israeli forces have retaliated with deadly airstrikes on Hamas targets, with nearly 500 killed and thousands more wounded.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant has officially announced the blockade of the besieged enclave, stating that authorities would be cutting electricity and preventing the entry of food and fuel.