CNN journalist Clarrisa Ward was forced to take cover under a barrage of gunfire as she reported live from the Israel-Gazaborder.

Clarrisa can be seen lying on the ground, visibly shaken and out of breath.

She explains: “We have just had a massive barrage of rockets coming in here. We have had to take shelter here by the roadside.

“We can hear a lot of jets in the sky.”

She later adds: “The militants drove down this strip firing led wherever they went on Saturday.”