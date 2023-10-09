Video footage has captured desperate travellers trying to escape Israel as rockets can be seen coming down near the country’s main airport.

Ben Gurion Airport was packed with travellers trying to leave the country on Monday.

Video circulated online shows smoke rising from Ben Gurion, near the airport’s carpark.

One man who took a video that was shared to a Telegram page revealed the panic in the airport.

He said to the camera: “Guys, I don’t know what’s going on here. It’s crazy.”

Sirens are heard overhead as travellers are told to move to a nearby bomb shelter.

A security guard was heard telling him: “Move, leave everything.”