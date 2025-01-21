Israel-Gaza ceasefire latest: Top Israeli general resigns over Hamas attack as 6 killed in West Bank raid

✕ Close Netanyahu thanks Trump for ‘helping free’ Israeli hostages

Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack as at least six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has become the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the militant group’s attack when he announced his resignation today.

Meanwhile, the major operation launched by Israeli forces on the city of Jenin left at least six dead and dozens more wounded, Palestinian health officials said, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. It comes as Donald Trump said he is “not confident” that the temporary truce will hold.

The newly-inaugurated US President also rescinded Biden-era executive orders that sanctioned far-right Israeli settlers for undermining peace in the territory.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu has said four female Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday in return for Palestinian prisoners in the second such exchange under the truce, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Guardian reported.

The devastated Strip continued to receive an influx of aid and goods on the second day of the ceasefire, with 915 trucks crossing into the coastal enclave, according to the UN, as shocked Palestinians began returning to what is left of their homes.

Yesterday, the relatives of the first three Israeli women freed from captivity in the Strip issued public statements, thanking those who made their release possible and pleading with the Israeli government to keep up the phased agreement that led to their loved ones’ release.