Israel-Gaza ceasefire latest: Top Israeli general resigns over Hamas attack as 6 killed in West Bank raid
Comes as Donald Trump says he is ‘not confident’ temporary truce will hold
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack as at least six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has become the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the militant group’s attack when he announced his resignation today.
Meanwhile, the major operation launched by Israeli forces on the city of Jenin left at least six dead and dozens more wounded, Palestinian health officials said, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. It comes as Donald Trump said he is “not confident” that the temporary truce will hold.
The newly-inaugurated US President also rescinded Biden-era executive orders that sanctioned far-right Israeli settlers for undermining peace in the territory.
Meanwhile, Hamas official Taher al-Nunu has said four female Israeli hostages will be released on Saturday in return for Palestinian prisoners in the second such exchange under the truce, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Guardian reported.
The devastated Strip continued to receive an influx of aid and goods on the second day of the ceasefire, with 915 trucks crossing into the coastal enclave, according to the UN, as shocked Palestinians began returning to what is left of their homes.
Yesterday, the relatives of the first three Israeli women freed from captivity in the Strip issued public statements, thanking those who made their release possible and pleading with the Israeli government to keep up the phased agreement that led to their loved ones’ release.
Netanyahu speaks with Starmer about release of British former hostage
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about the release of British former hostage Emily Damari.
Sir Keir was said to have thanked Netanyahu for her release.
Footage captures large number of Israeli military bulldozers arriving in Jenin
Footage has captured a large number of Israeli military bulldozers arriving in the West Bank.
A large scale operation was launched on the city of Jenin today.
Palestinian prisoners freed in Gaza ceasefire allege abuse in jail – and fear re-arrest by Israel
Palestinian prisoners released during Gaza’s ceasefire deal have alleged abuse inside Israel’s jails – saying they feel “mixed” emotions about being freed as they fear the fragile truce will not hold, and they may be arrested again.
Ecstatic crowds waving flags greeted the buses that left the sprawling Ofer prison complex in the occupied West Bank early on Monday. Inside were 90 Palestinian prisoners, all women, teenagers, and children, many of whom say they were abused and tortured inside Israel’s detention system – allegations that Israel has repeatedly denied.
They were freed as part of a long-fought-for ceasefire brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt. Split into three phases, the initial six-week period will see Hamas release 33 hostages it seized during its bloody attacks on 7 October. In exchange, almost 2,000 Palestinians in Israeli detention would also be freed.
Chief international correspondent Bel Trew reports from Jerusalem:
Palestinian prisoners freed in Gaza deal allege abuse in jail – and fear re-arrest
Bel Trew in Jerusalem speaks to some of those released in exchange for hostages – including a 17 year old – who describe being deprived of food and being beaten. Allegations that Israel has repeatedly denied
Netanyahu issues statement on West Bank raids
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement on the West Bank raids.
Today, he said: “On the directive of the Security Cabinet, the IDF, the ISA and the Israel Police have today begun an extensive and significant military operation to defeat terrorism in Jenin – ‘Iron Wall’.
“This is an additional step in achieving the objective that we have set – bolstering security in Judea and Samaria.
“We are acting methodically and with determination against the Iranian axis wherever it reaches – in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and] Judea and Samaria – and we are still active.”
Top Israeli general issues statement taking ‘responsiblity for terrible failure’ over Hamas attack
The top Israeli general who has resigned has said “the IDF failed in its mission to protect Israel’s citizens” when Hamas attacked the country on 7 October 2023, citing his “responsibility for this terrible failure” in his reasons for ending his tenure.
In a statement issued today, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said: On the morning of 7 October, under my command, the IDF failed in its mission to protect Israel’s citizens. The State of Israel paid a heavy and painful price – in lives lost, in hostages taken, and in those wounded both physically and emotionally. The courageous acts of many – security forces personnel, IDF soldiers and commanders, and brave civilians – were not enough to prevent this great disaster. My responsibility for this terrible failure accompanies me every day, every hour, and will remain with me for the rest of my life.”
He continued: “In recognition of my responsibility for the IDF’s failure on 7 October, and at a time when the IDF has recorded extraordinary achievements and restored Israel’s deterrence and strength, I request to conclude my tenure on 6 March, 2025.”
He added: “In the time remaining, I will finalise the investigations and continue strengthening the IDF’s readiness for the challenges ahead. This will ensure a smooth and structured transition of command to my successor.
“I will always be a soldier of the State of Israel.”
Israeli defence minister responds to top general’s resignation
Israel’s defence minister has responded to the resignation of a top Israeli general over Hamas’ 7 October attack.
A spokesperson for Israel Katz said in a statement issued today: “The Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, informed me today of his desire to terminate his position for the reasons he detailed in his letter.
“I would like to express my appreciation to the Chief of Staff and thank him for his contribution to the IDF throughout his years of service as a fighter and as a commander, and for his part in the great achievements of the IDF in the difficult war that was forced upon us.
“The Chief of Staff will continue to fulfill his duties and will carry out an orderly overlap procedure until the end of his duties.”
Israeli Commanding Officer also resigns
An Israeli Commanding Officer has also resigned.
The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, informed the Chief of the General Staff today of his decision to end his service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Hamas urges Palestinians to escalate fighting against Israel in West Bank amid Jenin raid
Hamas has called upon Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to escalate fighting against Israeli forces in response to a military offensive in the city of Jenin, the militant group said in a statement.
Israel’s top general resigns citing failures over Hamas attack that ignited war in Gaza
Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack.
Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the attack.
He announced his resignation Tuesday, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, notifying Defense Minister Israel Katz that he intends to resign on 6 March.
In a statement, Halevi said he is leaving the military after “recognizing my responsibility for the failure of the IDF on 7 October, and at the point in time in which the IDF has recorded significant achievements, and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages.”
Until 6 March, Halevi said, he will complete the investigations into the 7 October Hamas onslaught and prepare the IDF for future challenges.
“I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my replacement,” he adds.
UPDATE: Major Israeli operation in West Bank leaves six dead and dozens wounded
A major Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank has left at least six dead and dozens wounded, Palestinian health officials have said, as a fragile ceasefire in Gaza entered its third day.
The operation on Tuesday was centered in the city of Jenin, which has seen repeated Israeli incursions and gunbattles with militants in recent years, even before Hamas' 7 October, 2023, attack ignited the war in Gaza.
The Israeli military announced a "significant and broad military operation" in the West Bank, just days into a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza that is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments