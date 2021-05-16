✕ Close Palestinians and Israeli security forces clashed on the streets of Hebron in West Bank

The Israeli military says it has destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in the latest escalation in a week of intense violence in the region.

Despite international efforts to broker a ceasefire with the militant group Hamas, Israel appears to have stepped up its airstrikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible upon authorities in Gaza.

The military said it struck the homes of Yahya Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, and his brother Muhammad, another senior Hamas member, after also destroying the home of senior figure Khalil al-Hayeh on Saturday.

It came as Israeli airstrikes in the heart of Gaza City killed at least 26 people and injured 50 in the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting erupted in the region earlier this month.

The Gaza health ministry said rescuers were racing to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble following the assault on Sunday.