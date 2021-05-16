Israel-Gaza live: Israeli military destroys home of senior Hamas leader as airstrikes kill 26 Palestinians
The Israeli military says it has destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader in the latest escalation in a week of intense violence in the region.
Despite international efforts to broker a ceasefire with the militant group Hamas, Israel appears to have stepped up its airstrikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible upon authorities in Gaza.
The military said it struck the homes of Yahya Sinwar, the most senior Hamas leader inside the territory, and his brother Muhammad, another senior Hamas member, after also destroying the home of senior figure Khalil al-Hayeh on Saturday.
It came as Israeli airstrikes in the heart of Gaza City killed at least 26 people and injured 50 in the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting erupted in the region earlier this month.
The Gaza health ministry said rescuers were racing to pull survivors and bodies from the rubble following the assault on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s ‘flagrant violations’ of Palestinian rights
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s “flagrant violations” of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations in the region.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made his comments in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The minister condemned what he called the violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and “forcible” eviction of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.
He added that the international community needed to carry out its responsibility towards ending the “dangerous escalation” and revive peace negotiations based on a two-state solution.
Gaza death toll rises to 181, officials say
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 181 fatalities, with 52 children among those killed, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The ministry added that the deaths were mostly the result of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the conflict between Israel and Gaza today.
