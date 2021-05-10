✕ Close More than 60 Palestinians injured in new Jerusalem clashes

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured during violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Video footage posted on social media showed Israeli police firing tear gas and stun grenades, some of them landing inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the latest in a series of confrontations that is pushing the contested city to the brink of eruption.

Palestinian medics said more than 270 Palestinians were hurt, including around 200 who required hospital treatment.

Police said protesters threw stones at officers and a nearby road where thousands of Israeli Jews had gathered to pray.

In a statement, police alleged extremists were behind the violence and said it would “not allow extremists to harm the safety and security of the public”.

Tensions were particularly high as Israel marked ”Jerusalem Day“, an annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem, that includes a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Police have allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan the flames

