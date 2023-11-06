UK withdraws staff from Lebanon embassy as foreign office warns against all travel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Foreign Office has withdrawn staff from its Lebanese embassy and has warned against all travel to the country as tensions rise with neighbouring Israel.

In guidance, it warned against travelling to Lebanon due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

It comes after Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon on Saturday as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets.

“There are ongoing mortar and artillery exchanges and air strikes in South Lebanon, on the boundary with Israel. Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon,” the FCDO’s website said.

“There is also a risk of civil unrest. There have been large protests outside embassies, including outside the US and French embassies on 17 October. Further protests are expected. British nationals should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may be held.

“Due to the security situation, some staff at the British embassy and all family members of staff have been temporarily withdrawn. The embassy continues with essential work including services to British nationals.”

The Israeli airstrikes killed four civilians, including a woman and three children, according to local reports. Two civilian cars carrying members of the same family were driving between the towns of Ainata and Aitaroun on Sunday when they were hit by an Israeli airstrike.

One of the cars was hit directly and burst into flames, the report said. One woman and three girls, ages 10, 12 and 14 were killed, and others were wounded.

On Friday, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said he was prepared to use all options against Israel and he could “resort to them at any time.”

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by warning Hezbollah it would “pay dearly” if the militant group “tested us”.

Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon on Saturday (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All right reserved)

Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border following the 7 October attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group that killed more than 1,400 civilians and troops in southern Israel.

Hezbollah started attacking Israeli positions on 8 October in the disputed Chebaa Farms area along Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and within days the attacks spread to cover the whole border area.