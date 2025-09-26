Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has railed against nations that have “waged a political and legal war” against his country, as he decried the growing global recognition of a Palestinian state.

He vowed Israel will continue to fight in Gaza and "finish the job” of eliminating Hamas, in remarks that fly in the face of international pressure on Netanyahu to end the war, which is about to enter its third year.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, he firmly rejected giving the Palestinians a state, and told world leaders who have recognised such a state this week that “we will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats”.

Dozens of delegates walked out of the chamber as Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, took to the podium.

He accused world leaders of buckling “when the going got tough” for Israel.

open image in gallery Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly on Friday ( Reuters )

“And here is the shameless result of that collapse. For much of the past two years, Israel has had to fight a seven-front war against barbarism with many of your nations opposing us,” he said.

“Astoundingly, as we fight the terrorists who murdered many of your citizens, you are fighting us. You condemn us, you embargo us, and you wage political and legal warfare - it’s called lawfare - against us.

“I say to the representatives of those nations, this is not an indictment of Israel, it’s an indictment of you. It's an indictment of weak leaders who appease evil rather than support a nation whose brave soldiers guard you from the barbarians at the gate.”

Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza has brought a wave of support for a Palestinian state from Western nations. The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognised Palestinian statehood on Sunday, followed by France the next day.

It has provoked the ire of Israeli ministers in Netanyahu’s coalition government who have pressured the Israeli prime minister to annex the occupied West Bank in retaliation.

US president Donald Trump, however, said he would not allow that to happen.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

"There's been enough. It's time to stop now.”

open image in gallery UN delegates walk out on Netanyahu speech ( Reuters )

The US, a staunch supporter of Israel, has opposed recognising a Palestinian state, arguing that such a move would reward the militant group Hamas, which seized control of Gaza in 2007.

Trump suggested “a deal on Gaza, and maybe even peace" was imminent - a promise he has repeated numerous times in recent months - after he presented his 21-point plan for ending the war to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to reports, the US plan consists of ideas that have been discussed in recent months, including proposals put forward by Trump's son in law Jared Kushner and former prime minister Tony Blair.

Blair has reportedly been in discussions with the US about running a transitional authority in Gaza in the event of a ceasefire.

Blair could head a body called the Gaza International Transitional Authority (Gita), which would seek a UN mandate to govern Gaza as its “supreme political and legal authority” for five years.

Since the outbreak of the war, Blair has made repeated visits to Jerusalem and his think tank, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, has drafted a post-war Gaza plan.

Reports suggest the Palestinian Authority, which partly governs the West Bank with occupying Israel and has grown increasingly unpopular among Palestinians, would not be part of those plans.

open image in gallery Smoke billows over Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday ( AP )

But Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, said his organisation is willing to take responsibility for Gaza during a remote address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Abbas, who was refused a visa to travel to New York, said Hamas would have no part in governing Gaza after the war, and that no matter how much anguish the Palestinians have suffered, they would remain and rebuild their land.

“It will not break our will to survive,” he said. “Palestine is ours.”