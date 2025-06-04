Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Palestinian medic has described the harrowing moment he says he heard Israeli troops shoot his colleagues as they clung on to life.

Asaad al-Nasasra, 47 was one of the two first responders who survived an attack by Israeli soldiers on a convoy of emergency vehicles in March, in which 15 other workers were killed.

In an account relayed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mr Nasasra claimed some of the paramedics who survived the initial assault were shot dead as they called for help. The bodies of 15 medics and rescue workers who had been killed were later found buried in a mass grave by Red Crescent and UN officials.

open image in gallery Asaad Al-Nsasrah, a paramedic with the Red Crescent whose colleagues were killed by the Israeli army in southern Gaza ( AP )

Mr Nasasra was driving in an ambulance with Rifat Radwan, who filmed a seven minute video which was recovered on his phone after the attack. The video shows a fire engine and marked ambulances using their flashing emergency lights at night before the shooting began. This contradicted the Israeli military version, which denied the vehicles had their lights on.

“Al-Nasasra and Radwan were subjected to the heavy gunfire everyone heard in the recording and the very heavy gunfire which continued even after the recording ended as Israeli soldiers continued to shoot at them for a long time,” Nebal Farsakh, spokesperson for PRCS, told The Guardian.

“Al-Nasasra took cover on the ground, at the back of the ambulance. He tried to hide and to protect himself as much as he could, digging himself into the ground. The body of Mohammed al-Heila, another aid worker killed, was above him.”

open image in gallery Red Crescent emergency vehicles, their lights and sirens flashing and their logos clearly visible, seconds before they came under a barrage of gunfire from Israeli army soldiers in Tel al-Sultan ( Palestinian Red Crescent Society )

He says he heard Israeli troops approaching the vehicles after heavy gunfire, and shoot everyone who was still alive once they had gotten close, PCRS said.

The PCRS believes Mr Nasasra was initially not shot by Israeli troops because they thought he was dead already. After seeing he was alive, the medic pleaded for his life in Hebrew, explaining his mother was a Palestinian citizen of Israel.

“He told the soldiers: ‘Don’t shoot. I am Israeli.’” Ms Farsakh said. “And the soldier got a bit confused. Al-Nasasra’s mother was a Palestinian citizen of Israel.” After he was spared, he was forced to strip and thrown into a ditch, PCRS added.

open image in gallery The Israeli military has said the attack was the result of an “operational misunderstanding” ( Palestinian Red Crescent Society )

Mr Nasasra was held in Israeli detention for 37 days afterward, where he was beaten and tortured, the organisation claimed. He was released after intense international pressure after it emerged he was still alive, but has not yet spoken publicly.

During his detention, he was subjected to physical attack, he was isolated in a room with very loud music known as the “disco room”, Ms Farsakh said. “He described it as like something literally making you feel crazy and that the music was loud to the extent that you feel your nose is bleeding, your ears are bleeding.’’

The PCRS adds that the paramedic is haunted by the “sound of gunfire” and the “sight of his wounded colleagues”. He is also said to be suffering from survivor's guilt after his fellow medics were killed.

open image in gallery Mr al-Nasasra is said to be haunted by the sound of gunfire following the incident ( Palestinian Red Crescent Society )

An IDF spokesperson said: “The individual in question was detained based on intelligence indicating involvement in terrorist activity, and During his detention, he was questioned regarding this matter. Throughout his detention and questioning in Israel, he was held under a temporary custody order in accordance with the law.

“At the conclusion of the questioning, and based on the information gathered, it was decided not to issue a permanent detention order, and he was released back to the Gaza Strip in accordance with the law. The IDF operates in accordance with the law.”

In April, an Israeli military investigation said the Palestinians were killed due to an “operational misunderstanding” by Israeli forces, and that a separate incident 15 minutes later, when Israeli soldiers shot at a Palestinian U.N. vehicle, was a breach of orders.

“The examination found no evidence to support claims of execution or that any of the deceased were bound before or after the shooting," it added at the time.