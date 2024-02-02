For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven people taken hostage by a gunman at a factory in Turkey owned by a US company have been rescued after nine hours of ordeal, officials said.

Authorities detained the gunman who took captives at American multinational Procter & Gamble’s plant outside capital Istanbul, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Turkish media published an image of the suspect inside the factory – a man who covered his face using a Palestinian scarf while wearing what appeared to be a vest rigged with explosives, and holding a handgun.

Another photo from the scene showed the man holding a gun in one hand and making a ‘V’ sign with his other hand in front of a wall on which Turkish and Palestinian flags were painted with a script that reads: "Gates will open. Either coffin rest or death for Gaza."

Hours later, local governor Seddar Yavuz and a P&G spokesperson confirmed that the situation at the plant in Gebze in the province of Kocaeli had been resolved, adding that all personnel were safe and the assailant was apprehended by law enforcement.

He was held after a “meticulous” rescue operation, Mr Yavuz was quoted as saying by BBC News.

Relatives of hostages wait as Turkish police secure the area the Procter & Gamble plant after a gunman took a number of people hostage in Gebze (EPA)

Relatives of hostages wait as Turkish police secure the area the Procter & Gamble plant after a gunman took a number of people hostage in Gebze district (EPA)

The rescue operation was launched after negotiation with the hostage-taker failed, said his office. "Our security forces intervened and neutralised the suspect," the statement said, adding that he was an employee of the factory who "wanted to draw attention to the ongoing occupation in Gaza".

"The fact that no one was harmed is our greatest relief,” said the company spokesperson. “We are grateful to the authorities and first responders who managed the situation with courage and professionalism."

Turkish police secure the area near the Procter & Gamble plant after a gunman took a number of people hostage in Gebze district (EPA)

Governor of Kocaeli districh Seddar Yavuz speaks to press after an assailant took an undisclosed number of people hostage at a plant owned by US giant Procter & Gamble located at Gebze District in Kocaeli near Istanbul (AFP via Getty Images)

The suspect entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone at around 3pm local time (1200 GMT) and took seven members of the staff hostage, including six men and a woman.

Some 27,000 people have been killed in Israel’s military operation since 7 October, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

P&G Turkey employs 700 people at three sites in Istanbul and Kocaeli, according to the company’s website. It produces cleaning and hygiene brands such as the Ariel washing powder and Oral B toothpaste.

Relatives of hostages watch on their smartphones a live broadcast made by the assailant who took an undisclosed number of people hostage inside a plant owned by US giant Procter & Gamble (AFP via Getty Images)

Public feeling against Israel and its main ally the US has risen in Turkey since the conflict began, with regular protests in support of the Palestinian people in major cities and calls for an immediate cease-fire.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been particularly outspoken, referring to Israeli "war crimes" and comparing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The US Embassy in Ankara issued a warning in November about demonstrations "critical of US foreign policy" and calls for boycotts of US businesses. The advice followed protests and attacks on outlets such as McDonald’s and Starbucks over the conflict in Gaza.

Additional reporting by agencies