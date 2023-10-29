Russian airport closed after protesters storm runway ‘in search for Israeli flight’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of protesters have stormed an airport in Russia reportedly in search of a flight arriving from Israel.

A large crowd poured out into the landing field and runway of Makhachkala airport on Sunday as videos on social media showed young men among the protesters carrying Palestinian flags.

Authorities in Dagestan, one of several areas in the north Caucasus region that is home to large Muslim communities, closed the airport and diverted flights at the airport.

Protesters in the crowd could be heard shouting anti-semitic slogans, the BBC reported.

Crowds stormed through an airport in Russia’s Dagestan in protest of a plane arriving from Israel (AP)

Russian media showed one group attempting to approach an aircraft on the runway, but the passengers remained safely on board. The identification number on the tail of the plane indicated it had arrived from Israel, according to the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website.

The Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said the protesters had been cleared by 10.20pm local time (7.20pm GMT), but the airport would remain closed pending “normalisation” of the situation.

Russia’s Investigative Committee ordered a criminal probe into the incident.

According to The Guardian, posts on the social media platform Telegram had circulated saying that flights from Tel Aviv would be arriving on Sunday evening with refugees from Israel.

“The situation is very difficult in Dagestan, people from the community are afraid, they call, and I do not know what to advise,” Ovadya Isakov, a government representative of the local Jewish community, told the Podyom news outlet.

Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following the reports.

Russian officials said they had removed the group from the airport (AP)

A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with Russian authorities. “The State of Israel views gravely attempts to harm Israelis citizens and Jews anywhere,” it said.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis”.

While voicing support for a ceasefire in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the regional Dagestani government appealed to citizens to remain calm and not take part in such protests.

“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organisations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians — we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.

The supreme mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, called on residents to stop the unrest at the airport.

“You are mistaken. This issue cannot be resolved in this way. We understand and perceive your indignation very painfully. We will solve this issue differently. Not with rallies, but appropriately. Maximum patience and calm for you,” he said in a video published to Telegram.