Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has announced its largest ever mission to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza – this time by both land and sea.

Some 3,000 participants from over 100 countries will set sail for the war-torn Strip on 29 March, the collective announced on Thursday as it called on more people to join.

Last October, nearly 500 activists, professionals and other humanitarians, including Greta Thunberg, were arrested after the boats were intercepted by the Israeli military.

The interception prompted international backlash and a wave of demonstrations across the world. Israel hit out at the humanitarian mission as a “sham” and “provocation”.

The GSF describes the initiative as a “coordinated, nonviolent effort to challenge the illegal Israeli siege on Gaza, confront global complicity, and stand alongside Palestinians”.

open image in gallery Over 3,000 people will be sailing to Gaza as organisers have called on more to sign up ( AFP via Getty Images )

The spring Flotilla will depart from ports in Barcelona, Italy and other Mediterranean locations.

“We will have medical professionals with us, we will have eco-builders with us,” said a Flotilla member at a press conference held at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

“We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference from the previous mission. We were successful in the previous mission. We saw that it motivated in each country to see that civil initiatives can be successful.”

Over 1,000 medical professionals including doctors and nurses are reported to have signed up to deliver aid to desperate Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. As with previous missions, members will be trained in non-violence and de-escalation, organisers said.

open image in gallery Greta Thunberg said she was mistreated in Israeli detention ( Israel Foreign Ministry )

“We don’t go with the intention to be intercepted,” organisers said. “Even if we do not reach we will be able to make great movements.”

A large land convoy is also set to join the sea mission in an attempt to break the blockade.

“It's going to be a big humanitarian land convoy including medical aid, food and whatever people in Gaza needs,” said another activist. “It will involve many professionals including doctors and engineers.”

Over 30,000 people applied to be on board last year, and organisers called on more applications and support for funding this year.

open image in gallery Israeli forces intercepted the vessels in October last year ( Global Sumud Flotilla )

It comes as only five critical Palestinian patients were allowed out of Gaza this week after Israel opened the Rafah crossing. Over 18,000 injured and wounded patients await treatment, according to the World Health Organisation.

Israel has accepted the Gaza Ministry of Health’s figures that over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, although humanitarian groups warn the number could be far higher.

A United Nations probe found Israel was committing a genocide in Gaza, claims which Israel has called “false”, “distorted” and “antisemitic”.

The Independent has contacted the Israeli military for comment.