Sumud Flotilla to launch largest Gaza aid mission yet to break Israeli blockade ‘by land and sea’
Thousands have joined the movement to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians
The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has announced its largest ever mission to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza – this time by both land and sea.
Some 3,000 participants from over 100 countries will set sail for the war-torn Strip on 29 March, the collective announced on Thursday as it called on more people to join.
Last October, nearly 500 activists, professionals and other humanitarians, including Greta Thunberg, were arrested after the boats were intercepted by the Israeli military.
The interception prompted international backlash and a wave of demonstrations across the world. Israel hit out at the humanitarian mission as a “sham” and “provocation”.
The GSF describes the initiative as a “coordinated, nonviolent effort to challenge the illegal Israeli siege on Gaza, confront global complicity, and stand alongside Palestinians”.
The spring Flotilla will depart from ports in Barcelona, Italy and other Mediterranean locations.
“We will have medical professionals with us, we will have eco-builders with us,” said a Flotilla member at a press conference held at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.
“We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference from the previous mission. We were successful in the previous mission. We saw that it motivated in each country to see that civil initiatives can be successful.”
Over 1,000 medical professionals including doctors and nurses are reported to have signed up to deliver aid to desperate Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. As with previous missions, members will be trained in non-violence and de-escalation, organisers said.
“We don’t go with the intention to be intercepted,” organisers said. “Even if we do not reach we will be able to make great movements.”
A large land convoy is also set to join the sea mission in an attempt to break the blockade.
“It's going to be a big humanitarian land convoy including medical aid, food and whatever people in Gaza needs,” said another activist. “It will involve many professionals including doctors and engineers.”
Over 30,000 people applied to be on board last year, and organisers called on more applications and support for funding this year.
It comes as only five critical Palestinian patients were allowed out of Gaza this week after Israel opened the Rafah crossing. Over 18,000 injured and wounded patients await treatment, according to the World Health Organisation.
Israel has accepted the Gaza Ministry of Health’s figures that over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, although humanitarian groups warn the number could be far higher.
A United Nations probe found Israel was committing a genocide in Gaza, claims which Israel has called “false”, “distorted” and “antisemitic”.
The Independent has contacted the Israeli military for comment.
