Trump-Iran latest: Top cleric issues fatwa against US president and Netanyahu for being ‘enemies of god’
Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi said Trump was guilty of ‘waging war against God’
Iran’s top cleric has issued a fatwa against US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Netanyahu for being “enemies of God”, according to Iranian state media.
Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi said the US president and Mr Netanyahu were guilty of “mohareb”, waging war against God, following attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Mr Trump has insisted the strikes, which targeted three of Iran’s nuclear sites, were a success, despite early US intelligence suggesting damage was limited.
After Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei re-emerged from hiding in a bunker, he claimed victory over the US and threatened to bomb more American airbases in the Middle East.
On 13 June, Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran after claiming it was just days away from developing a nuclear bomb.
The US followed days later, striking Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with 14 30,000-pound “bunker-busting” bombs.
Meanwhile, Mr Netanyahu’s corruption trial, in which he faces criminal charges, has been delayed after Mr Trump called for it to be cancelled.
The court said it had postponed Mr Netanyahu’s cross-examination after the Israeli leader said he was negotiating with Hamas to release Israeli hostages this week.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-running corruption trial has been postponed after US president Donald Trump called for it to be cancelled.
The Jerusalem District Court cancelled this week's hearings after accepting a request the Israeli leader made citing classified diplomatic and security grounds.
Last week, Mr Trump vowed to “save” Mr Netanyahu and referred to the case as a politically motivated“witch hunt”.
Mr Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and denies all of them.
Top Iran cleric issues fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu
Those identified as “mohareb” can face execution, crucifixion, limb amputation, or exile, according to Iranian Sharia law.
The fatwa said: “Any person or regime that threatens or assaults the leadership and religious authority of the Islamic Ummah is considered a mohareb.”
