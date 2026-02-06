US-Iran live: Critical talks begin in Oman after Trump threatens military action
The US president has repeatedly threatened to bomb Tehran if it does not scale back its nuclear programme
Critical talks between the US and Iran over a new nuclear agreement have begun in Oman, following repeated threats from Donald Trump of military intervention.
Senior officials from Washington and Tehran are expected to meet for discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme in the coming hours amid a significant buildup of US military forces in the Middle East.
In June, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, which Trump claimed was necessary for “peace in the middle east”. In recent weeks, the president has threatened to strike Iran again if it does not scale back its nuclear programme.
Earlier this week, US forces shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea - but both sides have appeared to step back from further escalation and sought diplomacy.
The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team will be led by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
It will be the first meeting between both sides since the war between Iran and Israel last June.
What happened last time?
The US and Iran held talks towards reaching a nuclear peace agreement last April.
Discussions took place in Oman and then a week later in Italy, with Trump hailing good progress.
A top advisor to the regime signalled mid-May that Iran was ready to sign a deal in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.
But the enrichment of uranium became a recurring issue: the US said they had to give it up, and Iran said it was their right to do.
Within days, intelligence emerged suggesting Israel was preparing to strike Iran. Officials framed it as a brazen break from Trump’s diplomatic efforts.
And then, two days before talks were due to resume, Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, commanders and nuclear sites in June.
Soon after, the US joined in, dropping bunker buster bombs on key nuclear facilities. US intelligence concluded they had set Iran’s work back by a matter of months.
What will the talks cover?
Iran and the United States are holding high-stakes negotiations in Oman today over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Iran has said it wants only to focus on nuclear issues in Muscat.
Sources say Tehran is willing to be flexible on the issue of uranium enrichment. But it also insists that its right to enrich uranium is not negotiable.
Negotiators will also have to navigate Iran's red line on discussing its missile programme to reach a deal and avert future military action. Tehran has flatly ruled out talks on its "defence capabilities, including missiles and their range."
US and Iran begin talks in Oman, SNN reports
Iran’s SNN is reporting that talks between the US and Iran have now begun in Iran.
The latest: Talks begin in Oman
Iran had been pushing for days to get the US to sit down for talks in Oman until foreign minister Abbas Araghchi finally confirmed talks would go ahead on Wednesday.
He said that discussions were expected to kick off around 10am. It is currently just before midday in Oman.
“Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year,” he wrote on X earlier today. “We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday told reporters that President Trump was looking to determine whether a deal can be struck but also issued a warning - that the military remains in play if diplomacy falters.
"While these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options at his disposal, aside from diplomacy as the commander in chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world," she said.
US and Iran to begin critical talks
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage.
Talks will begin today between the US and Iran over the country’s nuclear programme - the first since a war between Israel and Tehran last year.
Iran has said it wants Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issues in Muscat.
"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights. Commitments need to be honored," Araqchi said on X on Friday ahead of the talks.
