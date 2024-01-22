UK and US launch fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK and the US have launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Officials say the joint operation by British and American warplanes took out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers, in the second set of co-ordinated strikes against the Iran-backed militants since the group launched a string of attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

In a joint statement, the governments of the US, UK, Bahrain, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands said the “precision strikes” were “intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners”.

The joint airstrikes follow a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, with the two leaders undertaking to “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at Monday’s daily White House press briefing that Mr Sunak and Mr Biden spoke regarding “what's going on in the in the Red Sea and the need for a continued international multilateral approach to disrupting and degrading Houthi capabilities”.

In addition to the joint operations with British forces, the US has also undertaken seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.

A separate operation in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month resulted in the losses of two US Navy special warfare operators, both of whom were declared dead by the Pentagon following unsuccessful rescue efforts.

In a statement, US Central Command said the two American sailors were lost “during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons” that were understood to be in the process of being transferred to the Houthis.

The head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, said the US mourned the loss of “our two Naval Special Warfare warriors” and vowed to “forever honor their sacrifice and example”.

With additional reporting by agencies