Watch live: Turkish parliament votes on Sweden’s Nato membership bid after long delay

Watch live as Turkey’s parliament votes on Sweden’s Nato membership bid on Tuesday, 23 January.

The Scandinavian nation, alongside Finland, asked to join the intergovernmental military alliance of 31 member states in 2022.

Its accession has been delayed but Turkey raised objections over what it said was the two countries’ protection of groups that Ankara deems terrorists.

Turkey endorsed Finland’s membership in April last year but, together with Hungary, has delayed Sweden’s membership.

Ankara asked Stockholm to toughen its stance on local members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the EU and US also describe as a terrorist group.

Sweden has introduced a new anti-terrorism bill that makes being a member of a terrorist organisation illegal.

Turkey is widely expected to approve Sweden’s membership bid on Tuesday.