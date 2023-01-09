Sweden says it cannot meet Turkey's demands in Nato application

Sweden’s prime minister has warned that Turkey is asking too much in return for ending its hindrance of Sweden and Finland’s entry into Nato.

Turkey has blocked the countries’ entry into the military alliance until they meet certain demands.

Speaking on Sunday, 8 January at a security conference, Ulf Kristersson said: “Turkey has confirmed that we have done what we said we would do. But it also says that it wants things that we can’t, that we don’t want to give. We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don’t know when.”

Sign up for our newsletters.