Nato ‘will ensure’ Sweden becomes a full member of the military alliance as Finland becomes latest nation to join the organisation, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said.

The Northern European country, which borders Russia, is set to become a member on Tuesday, 4 April.

Its application was prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finland’s neighbour Sweden applied to join Nato in 2022, but this move has been held up by alliance members Turkey and Hungary - both of which have approved Finland’s application.

